Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Says 'No Excuse' For Black Woman's Killing By White Officer05:38Play
Police in Fort Worth arrested officer Aaron Dean on a murder charge following the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Her nephew says she pulled out a gun after hearing noises outside her home, according to the arrest warrant.
Black politicians, activists and civilians have expressed anger and fear over the shooting and what they see as an attempt by police to deflect blame onto Jefferson.
Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris), Fort Worth reporter for KERA.
This segment aired on October 16, 2019.
