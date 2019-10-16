The shooting and death of Atatiana Jefferson at the hands of a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas — mere weeks after Amber Guyger's murder conviction for killing Botham Jean in Dallas — is once again highlighting the role fear and racial stereotypes often play in police officers' decision to use lethal force.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Barnard College economist Rajiv Sethi (@rajivatbarnard) about what regional differences in police violence and the economics of fear-based decision making can tell us about the latest black civilian death by police.