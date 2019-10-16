Fear And Racial Stereotypes Fuel Police Use Of Excessive Force05:22
October 16, 2019
A bullet hole from a police officer's shot is seen in the rear window of Atatiana Jefferson's home in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
The shooting and death of Atatiana Jefferson at the hands of a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas — mere weeks after Amber Guyger's murder conviction for killing Botham Jean in Dallas — is once again highlighting the role fear and racial stereotypes often play in police officers' decision to use lethal force.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Barnard College economist Rajiv Sethi (@rajivatbarnard) about what regional differences in police violence and the economics of fear-based decision making can tell us about the latest black civilian death by police.

This segment aired on October 16, 2019.

