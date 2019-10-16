Here & Now
NBC News is facing increasing criticism about allegations in journalist Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill."
Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, but he did much of the reporting while he was at NBC, something he says the network tried to stop.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on October 16, 2019.
