Turkey Rebuffs U.S. Threat Of Sanctions Over Military Operations In Syria05:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he will "never declare a ceasefire" in northeast Syria, defying international pressure and threats of sanctions from the United States.

Turkey invaded Kurdish-controlled northern Syria earlier this month following President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin (@danielestrin).

This segment aired on October 16, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news