In another move to weaken environmental protections, the Trump administration is signaling it wants to expand logging access in Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the most intact temperate rainforest in the world.

The move is being applauded by state officials who say a Clinton-era rule limiting logging and road construction in the forest hurt the local economy.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Liz Ruskin (@lruskin), Washington correspondent for Alaska Public Media.