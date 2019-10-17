Here & Now
Chicago Teachers Hit The Picket Lines In First Major Strike Since 201203:31Play
The Chicago Teachers Union went on strike Thursday, the first major time since 2012 when it was battling Mayor Rahm Emmanuel's reforms.
Union members are striking for more support staff in schools and a 15% raise over three years.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with WBEZ education reporter Adriana Cardona-Maguigad (@AdrianaCardMag).
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news