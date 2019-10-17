Here & Now
An Army depot in Colorado is home to a deadly legacy — hundreds of thousands of chemical weapons designed to maim and kill have been in storage for decades.
They must be destroyed under an international treaty, but environmental concerns have delayed that until now. The shells and mortars there filled with mustard gas are finally disappearing.
Michael de Yoanna (@mdy1) with member station KUNC reports.
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
