The NBA season tips off next week after a preseason that has been dominated by controversy over the Houston Rockets' general manager's defense of the Hong Kong protesters. That tweet made for an awkward trip to China for two preseason games.
Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest on this controversy and looks ahead to the regular season with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
