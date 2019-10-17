Vice President Pence met with Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. The Trump administration now hopes to broker a ceasefire in northern Syria, though their withdrawal of U.S. troops led to the Turkish invasion there.

Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly approved a rebuke of the administration's policy in the region Wednesday, which provoked a war of words between Trump and Democratic House leaders.

Washington also greeted the morning with the somber news that longtime representative, Elijah E. Cummings, had died.

NPR Washington desk correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) discusses the latest with host Robin Young.