Stanford Researchers Bring Together People With Different Political Views
October 17, 2019
President Trump's shadow is shown on an American flag as he speaks before signing an executive order in Charlotte, N.C. on Aug. 31, 2018. (Chuck Burton/AP)
Stanford University researchers have been bringing together voters with different political views to see how much people change their opinions after talking with people they don't agree with.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

This segment aired on October 17, 2019.

