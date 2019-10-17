Here & Now
Stanford Researchers Bring Together People With Different Political Views06:46Play
Stanford University researchers have been bringing together voters with different political views to see how much people change their opinions after talking with people they don't agree with.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news