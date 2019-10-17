Representative Elijah E. Cummings, 68, died this morning. From a Baltimore lawyer to Maryland delegate to the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led a life dedicated to the public good. He was respected both on the Hill and in his home town of Baltimore, which he represented. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) about the Cummings' legacy.