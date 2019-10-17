Here & Now
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, A Baltimore Mainstay And Vocal Critic Of Trump, Dies At 6803:39Play
Representative Elijah E. Cummings, 68, died this morning. From a Baltimore lawyer to Maryland delegate to the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led a life dedicated to the public good. He was respected both on the Hill and in his home town of Baltimore, which he represented. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) about the Cummings' legacy.
This segment aired on October 17, 2019.
