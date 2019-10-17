UAW Reaches Tentative Agreement With GM05:05
October 17, 2019
United Auto Workers leaders have struck a tentative deal with General Motors, but that doesn't mean the strike is over for the nearly 46,000 workers who have been on the picket line for over a month.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Detroit Free Press reporter Phoebe Wall Howard (@phoebesaid) about what's next and what this historic strike could mean for the future of labor in the U.S.

This segment aired on October 17, 2019.

