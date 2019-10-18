Here & Now
On the anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake that rocked Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's first earthquake app on Thursday that can warn people seconds before shaking.
The news also comes the same day it was revealed that an earthquake fault capable of an 8.0 temblor was detected near the town of Ridgecrest, California.
