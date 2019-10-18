Juul recently announced it would stop sales of its fruity flavored e-cigarettes. But in addition to flavors, high nicotine levels are also why e-cigarettes are so addictive.

Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with Dr. Anne Melzer, a pulmonary and critical care physician and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, about why nicotine levels in e-cigarettes are so high and how effective a proposed cap would be in the ongoing health crisis.