Here & Now
Is Marijuana Addictive? Self-Proclaimed 'Pothead' Says He Couldn't Stop Smoking06:52Play
Marijuana is starting to feel like the new normal. In less than 25 years, it's gone from illicit drug to accepted medical treatment in more than half the country. And now cannabis is legal recreationally in 11 states and Washington, D.C.
Nick Messitte (@nickmessitte) was a proud pothead for decades. That is, until he tried to stop and couldn't. Messitte tells us his story.
This segment aired on October 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news