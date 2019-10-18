Is Marijuana Addictive? Self-Proclaimed 'Pothead' Says He Couldn't Stop Smoking06:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 18, 2019
  • Nick Messitte, WHYY
TwitterfacebookEmail

Marijuana is starting to feel like the new normal. In less than 25 years, it's gone from illicit drug to accepted medical treatment in more than half the country. And now cannabis is legal recreationally in 11 states and Washington, D.C.

Nick Messitte (@nickmessitte) was a proud pothead for decades. That is, until he tried to stop and couldn't. Messitte tells us his story.

This segment aired on October 18, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news