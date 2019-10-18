Here & Now
In Amazon's 'Modern Love,' Cherished Essays Become Episodes05:23Play
"Modern Love," the popular column from The New York Times about intimacy in all its forms, premieres Friday as a television show. "Modern Love" previously branched out as a podcast produced by WBUR.
Amazon has turned popular column submissions into semi-fictionalized episodes. The anthology show features an ensemble cast, with plenty of big names like Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about the adaptation.
This segment aired on October 18, 2019.
