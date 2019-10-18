Social Media Buzz: Mattis Roasts Trump, NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk05:06
October 18, 2019
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis made a joke about being called an overrated general by President Trump and the moment is being widely shared on social media. Also trending on Twitter is the livestream of NASA's first all-female spacewalk, which got underway early Friday.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, (@FemiOke) host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on October 18, 2019.

