Turkey Threatens To Ramp Up Military Campaign In Syria After Agreeing To Ceasefire05:49Play
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the country will intensify its military incursion into northern Syria if the terms of the ceasefire agreement announced Thursday are not fully upheld.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Borzou Daragahi (@borzou), an international correspondent for The Independent in Istanbul.
This segment aired on October 18, 2019.
