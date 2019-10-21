Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@HeidiHeitkamp) about how the impeachment inquiry looks from her perch in North Dakota, and what she thinks about the rise of Elizabeth Warren, one of the party's more liberal candidates for 2020.

She also talks to Hobson about health care in the 2020 race.

"I think that everybody needs to take a deep breath and realize that if this becomes about a major initiative like 'Medicare for All,' then we've missed the message," she says. "And that's the danger. The danger is that this has to be a referendum on this president."