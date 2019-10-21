Kurds Withdraw Amid Turkish Offensive In Syria05:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 21, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A senior Kurdish official says his forces are completing their withdrawal from a long section of the shared border with Turkey. But the official also said that Turkey continues to violate the cease-fire.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton, who supervised the training of Iraqi forces after the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

This segment aired on October 21, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news