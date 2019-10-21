As the country awaits a federal court ruling on whether the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, opponents of the legislation have mostly stopped calling for a complete overhaul.

Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, tells host Jeremy Hobson how the Trump administration has weakened — but not destroyed — Obamacare.

And Jodi Ray, director of Florida's navigator program that helps people sign up for federal healthcare exchanges, gives us an update with fewer than two weeks to go before open enrollment begins.