October 21, 2019
It's been a rocky time for high profile tech startups — like WeWork and Peleton — to go public, with many seeing their initial valuations drop. That has lead to comparisons to the tech bubble burst of 2000.

But Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, says what's happening now is actually the opposite of what happened then.

