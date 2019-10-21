Here & Now
It's been a rocky time for high profile tech startups — like WeWork and Peleton — to go public, with many seeing their initial valuations drop. That has lead to comparisons to the tech bubble burst of 2000.
But Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, says what's happening now is actually the opposite of what happened then.
This segment aired on October 21, 2019.
