A paper published Monday in the journal Current Biology identifies the world's loudest bird.

The white bellbird woos its mate with an ear-splitting, two-toned clang.

Reporter Daniel Grossman (@grossmanmedia) visited with one of the paper's authors in the Brazilian Amazon.

This report was done in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center.

Mario Cohn-Haft, an employee of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research, holds a male white bellbird that he captured in Brazil's Roraima state for his research collection. The black stripe above the bill is a retractable wattle that sometimes dangles down from its head. (Courtesy of Daniel Grossman)