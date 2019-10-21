Here & Now
William Taylor, a top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, is scheduled to testify on Tuesday as part of the impeachment inquiry.
His appearance comes as the White House has played damage control after acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney acknowledged a quid pro quo before walking it back.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss the latest in Washington.
This segment aired on October 21, 2019.
