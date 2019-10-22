Host Jeremy Hobson talks to KCRW DJ Jason Kramer about his five picks of the moment — and realizes they're all about overcoming obstacles.

Music From The Segment

The Tones And I, "Dance Monkey"

Des Rocs, "Living Proof"

Hobo Johnson, "Ode To Justin Bieber"

Luke Burr, "What You Won't Do For Love"

Celeste, "Strange"

Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.