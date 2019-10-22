Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 5 Songs About Prevailing, From Hobo Johnson To Des Rocs09:54Play
Host Jeremy Hobson talks to KCRW DJ Jason Kramer about his five picks of the moment — and realizes they're all about overcoming obstacles.
Music From The Segment
The Tones And I, "Dance Monkey"
Des Rocs, "Living Proof"
Hobo Johnson, "Ode To Justin Bieber"
Luke Burr, "What You Won't Do For Love"
Celeste, "Strange"
Cassady Rosenblum produced and edited this interview for broadcast.
This segment aired on October 22, 2019.
