Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is defending his decision to allow political ads on Facebook amid new questions about the company's role in spreading misinformation leading up to next year's elections.
The company also announced it had banned Russian and Iranian groups from Facebook and Instagram for violating its rules against “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Recode senior correspondent Peter Kafka (@pkafka).
This segment aired on October 22, 2019.
