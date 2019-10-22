Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., responsible for nearly one in four Americans who die each year.

But that rate has fallen dramatically since the mid-20th century, says Sandeep Jauhar, director of the Heart Failure Program at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

“In the 1940s and 50s, before the government got involved in heart research, nearly one out of two Americans were dying of cardiovascular disease,” says Jauhar.

Lifestyle changes and developments in technology have changed the landscape of cardiovascular disease. But as the mortality rates begin to level out in the 21st century, Jauhar wants people to pay attention to something else — their feelings.

“The heart was always thought to contain the emotions, but it was always thought to be sort of a metaphorical link,” he says. “But now we know that the actual biological heart, the pump is strongly sensitive to emotional outbreak, disruption, stress.”

That means that even with the evolution of new drugs and minimally-invasive procedures, American hearts could still be at risk because of loneliness and work-related stress.

One solution? A couple of recent studies suggest dog ownership is correlated with longer lives and healthier hearts.

Pet ownership provides several health benefits, but Jauhar says “on a deeper level, dogs provide companionship and combat loneliness.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jauhar, author of “Heart: A History,” about lifestyle recommendations, valve replacement and why pet ownership might be keeping us alive.

Interview Highlights

On why heart disease mortality rates have fallen significantly

“Things have improved for a lot of reasons … There are drugs that have come about like cholesterol-lowering drugs. There are procedures like angioplasty, bypass surgery, a lot of technology. And then there've been societal changes like decreases in smoking and encouraging, you know, exercise and knowledge of risk factors.”

On whether technology or lifestyle changes have had a bigger effect

“I think it's multifactorial. You know, one of the first results out of the landmark Framingham trial was that smoking increased risk for heart disease. And so there was a concerted effort at a national level to cut down on smoking. And that's largely been successful, though, in recent years, the rate of decline of smoking has significantly slowed. So I think lifestyle factors have played a role, [but] I think there's still a lot more to be done on the lifestyle front. And that's one of the things I talk about in my book, is how stress management increasingly will need to be front and center in how we think about heart problems.”

On how to curb stress and improve heart health

“So there are a number of things that we can do. The first thing is to recognize that it's a problem. We have now more data in the last few decades to show that stress is incredibly detrimental to heart function. We know, for example, that the heart can acutely weaken in response to acute grief, like after a romantic breakup, the so-called broken heart syndrome. So how we cope with it is probably individual. It has to do with our own individual proclivities of what works for us. But on a society-wide level, I think we need to have more understanding of the role that stress plays in our lives.”