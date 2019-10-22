A Seattle High School Student's Loud Call For Racial Equity05:52
October 22, 2019
Azure Savage (Photo by Diego Binuya)
The nation has come a long way since the landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education made segregation in public schools unconstitutional, but there's still a ways to go before schools are truly integrated.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Azure Savage, a Seattle high school student and author of "You Failed Us: Students of Color Talk Seattle Schools" about Seattle's segregated gifted program.

(Photo by Michael B Maine)
This segment aired on October 22, 2019.

