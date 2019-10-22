Here & Now
William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is testifying about before members of Congress Tuesday about President Trump's strategy to pressure Ukraine for political help.
In text messages released by impeachment investigators, Taylor wrote: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss.
This segment aired on October 22, 2019.
