Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that the U.S. is considering leaving some troops in eastern Syria to secure oil fields as ISIS regains strength in the region.

Esper said the plan had not been run by President Trump yet, but it signals a possible change in policy after Trump ordered a full withdrawal earlier this month. That withdrawal opened the door for the Turkish assault on the Kurds, which was put on hold after Vice President Mike Pence negotiated a ceasefire.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about the future of U.S. policy in the region as the ceasefire runs out.