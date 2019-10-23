Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest video game companies in the U.S., is facing criticism for banning a professional player after he made statements in support of Hong Kong protesters.

While they partially walked back their punishment, the company is still pressured for what some see as an effort to endear themselves to the Chinese government.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Brian Kibler (@bmkibler), a player and broadcaster of their popular game "Hearthstone" who resigned from a commentating position for an upcoming Blizzard tournament in protest.