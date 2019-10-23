Here & Now
Biotech Company Plans To Seek Approval For Alzheimer's Drug03:49Play
On Tuesday, Biotech company Biogen announced plans to seek experimental approval for an Alzheimer's drug that appeared to fail in clinical trials earlier this year.
The company said it tested the drug in March and abruptly ended its studies after the drug failed a futility analysis.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sharon Begley (@sxbegle), senior science writer for STAT, a health and medicine publication.
This segment aired on October 23, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news