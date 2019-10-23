Here & Now
Turkey-Russia Deal On Syria Is A 'Pure Disaster' For The Kurds, Bernard-Henri Lévy Says09:34Play
Following a 5-day cease-fire in northeastern Syria, Russia and Turkey have agreed to push Kurdish forces out of the border region.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL), a vocal advocate for the Kurds, about the recent developments and what it means for the Kurdish people.
This segment aired on October 23, 2019.
