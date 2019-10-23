Turkey-Russia Deal On Syria Is A 'Pure Disaster' For The Kurds, Bernard-Henri Lévy Says09:34
October 23, 2019
Syrian Kurdish and Arab families are pictured fleeing in the countryside of the town of Darbasiyah, on the border between Syria and Turkey, towards the town of Hassakeh on October 22, 2019. (Delil Souleiman/Getty Images)
Following a 5-day cease-fire in northeastern Syria, Russia and Turkey have agreed to push Kurdish forces out of the border region.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks to French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL), a vocal advocate for the Kurds, about the recent developments and what it means for the Kurdish people.

This segment aired on October 23, 2019.

