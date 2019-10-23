British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to be pushing for an early general election after Parliament blocked a fast-track plan to approve his Brexit deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

On Tuesday, lawmakers backed the substance of Johnson's divorce deal but rejected plans to allow only three days of debate before final consideration of the legislation.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt).