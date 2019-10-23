Here & Now
Former Ambassador Calls William Taylor Testimony 'Devastating'05:54Play
House lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry are hearing from another witness on Wednesday, after Tuesday's testimony from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael McFaul (@McFaul), former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under former President Obama. He's now director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford.
This segment aired on October 23, 2019.
