October 23, 2019
House lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry are hearing from another witness on Wednesday, after Tuesday's testimony from the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael McFaul (@McFaul), former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under former President Obama. He's now director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford.

This segment aired on October 23, 2019.

