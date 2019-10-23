Here & Now
We are living in the dawn of a new era in computing.
Google researchers announced Wednesday that their supercomputer Sycamore has reached "quantum supremacy," or the ability to do calculations at speeds once unimaginable.
Here & Now talks with Yale University professor of physics Steven Girvin about what this quantum breakthrough means for the future of computing and our daily lives.
