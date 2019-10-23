Google's Supercomputer Makes A Quantum Leap03:38
October 23, 2019
We are living in the dawn of a new era in computing.

Google researchers announced Wednesday that their supercomputer Sycamore has reached "quantum supremacy," or the ability to do calculations at speeds once unimaginable.

Here & Now talks with Yale University professor of physics Steven Girvin about what this quantum breakthrough means for the future of computing and our daily lives.

This segment aired on October 23, 2019.

