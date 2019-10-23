Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the country's largest Kurdish community.

Few of them are actually from northern Syria, where Turkish airstrikes began earlier this month after President Trump abruptly pulled U.S. troops from the area.

But many of the city's 15,000 Kurds say they are united in heartbreak, fear and a sense of betrayal.

Natasha Senjanovic (@nsenjanovic) reports.

Tony Gonzalez and Rachel Iaccovone from Nashville Public Radio contributed to this story.