October 23, 2019
  • Natasha Senjanovic
Kurds in Nashville express their sense of betrayal at a peace rally earlier this month. (Rachel Iacovone/WPLN)
Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the country's largest Kurdish community.

Few of them are actually from northern Syria, where Turkish airstrikes began earlier this month after President Trump abruptly pulled U.S. troops from the area.

But many of the city's 15,000 Kurds say they are united in heartbreak, fear and a sense of betrayal.

Natasha Senjanovic (@nsenjanovic) reports.

Tony Gonzalez and Rachel Iaccovone from Nashville Public Radio contributed to this story.

Syrian Kurd Dilgesh Abraham, 38, has lost friends and relatives to Syrian and Turkish forces. He say giving the Kurds up to the Turks will only destabilize his homeland further. (Tony Gonzalez/WPLN)
This segment aired on October 23, 2019.

