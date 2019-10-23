A multimedia exhibit at the Coral Springs Museum of Art in Florida reveals the effects of the mass shooting on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community.

The exhibit, "Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining A Mass Shooting," showcases a former student's black and white photo portraits of students, teachers, and families, along with audio recordings of their experiences of the shooting.

WLRN reporter Caitie Switalski (@caitielee0917) has the story.

"Anguish in the Aftermath: Examining A Mass Shooting" is at Coral Springs Museum of Art through November 16.