A Pentagon official testifies before Congress Wednesday after the top diplomat to Ukraine gave a damaging statement Tuesday.

The diplomat, William Taylor, described attempts by the Trump administration to make military aid contingent on an investigation into the Bidens. House Republicans and the White House have cried foul at the impeachment inquiry and continue to claim that it violates procedure.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks to NPR political reporter Tim Mak (@timkmak) about the latest.