Eddie Murphy's 'Dolemite' Portrays The Success And Frustrations Of Rudy Ray Moore04:13
October 24, 2019
  • David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream
Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy attend the LA premiere of Netflix's "Dolemite Is My Name" at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Eddie Murphy's new film "Dolemite Is My Name" documents the career of Rudy Ray Moore, a Cleveland entertainer who did standup comedy and developed the persona of a street hustler. Moore starred in the original "Dolemite" which became an iconic blaxploitation film.

WCPN ideastream's David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) reports.

Movie Legend Rudy Ray Moore, best known as "Dolemite." (Getty Images)
This segment aired on October 24, 2019.

