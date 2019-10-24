Here & Now
Eddie Murphy's new film "Dolemite Is My Name" documents the career of Rudy Ray Moore, a Cleveland entertainer who did standup comedy and developed the persona of a street hustler. Moore starred in the original "Dolemite" which became an iconic blaxploitation film.
WCPN ideastream's David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) reports.
This segment aired on October 24, 2019.
