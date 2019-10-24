Spain Exhumes Former Dictator Francisco Franco's Remains09:27
October 24, 2019
After a tortuous judicial and public relations battle, Spain's Socialist government has announced that Francisco Franco's embalmed body will be relocated from a controversial shrine to a small public cemetery where the former dictator's remains will lie along his deceased wife. (Alfonso Ruiz/AP)
After nearly 44 years, former Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco's remains were exhumed on Thursday from the mausoleum Spaniards call "El Valle de Los Caidos," a controversial site that has become a shrine for the far-right and loathed by many Spaniards.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Sebastiaan Faber (@sebasfaber) of Oberlin College about what this means for Spain and the politics of memory.

This segment aired on October 24, 2019.

