After nearly 44 years, former Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco's remains were exhumed on Thursday from the mausoleum Spaniards call "El Valle de Los Caidos," a controversial site that has become a shrine for the far-right and loathed by many Spaniards.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Sebastiaan Faber (@sebasfaber) of Oberlin College about what this means for Spain and the politics of memory.