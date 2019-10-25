Firefighters in Northern and Southern California are working to put out multiple fires that have chewed up thousands of acres and have forced evacuations.

The Kincade Fire continues in Sonoma County. It started up Wednesday night and is just 5% contained.

Now, there are other fires on the move in Southern California.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sharon McNary (@KPCCsharon), a reporter who covers infrastructure for KPCC.