Here & Now
California Fires Prompt Evacuations, School Closures04:08Play
Firefighters in Northern and Southern California are working to put out multiple fires that have chewed up thousands of acres and have forced evacuations.
The Kincade Fire continues in Sonoma County. It started up Wednesday night and is just 5% contained.
Now, there are other fires on the move in Southern California.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sharon McNary (@KPCCsharon), a reporter who covers infrastructure for KPCC.
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news