HBO premiered the first part of its four-part miniseries, "Catherine the Great," on Monday. After the runaway success of their other limited-format release, "Chernobyl," HBO has tried to recapture that energy with a historical drama set in Imperial Russia.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about the miniseries.
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.
