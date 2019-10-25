A Look At Human Trafficking Around The World05:35
October 25, 2019
Police and forensic officers investigate a lorry in which 39 bodies were discovered in the trailer, as they prepare move the vehicle from the site on October 23, 2019, in Thurrock, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Chinese officials said Friday they are working to identify the 39 people found dead in a truck in the U.K. this week. Most are believed to be Chinese nationals.

The case has sparked discussion over human trafficking, although the details of this case are not yet known.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stephanie Hepburn, journalist and co-author of the book, "Human Trafficking Around the World: Hidden in Plain Sight."

This segment aired on October 25, 2019.

