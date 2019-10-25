Here & Now
Former Rep. Jane Harman On Syria, Impeachment Inquiry And China10:55Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center, and the former ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee during part of her nine terms as a California congresswoman, about the latest news out of Syria and Vice President Mike Pence's address at the Wilson Center on Thursday.
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.
