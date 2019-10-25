What Does It Mean To Leave Your Mark? A New Exhibit Explores The Art Of The Autograph10:49
October 25, 2019
The Los Angeles Public Library VIP Reception for The Autograph Book of L.A. on Sept. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Brian Feinzimer/Capture Imaging)
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley explores a new exhibit on autographs at the Los Angeles Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) with curator Josh Kun (@JDKun).

Asking for someone's autograph is a seemingly outdated practice. But graffiti tags and selfies tell us so much about the human desire to leave one's mark in time.

The exhibit. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Public Library)
Reception for The Autograph Book of L.A. on Sept. 25, 2019. (Brian Feinzimer/Capture Imaging)
The Autograph Book of L.A. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Public Library)
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.

