What Does It Mean To Leave Your Mark? A New Exhibit Explores The Art Of The Autograph10:49Play
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley explores a new exhibit on autographs at the Los Angeles Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) with curator Josh Kun (@JDKun).
Asking for someone's autograph is a seemingly outdated practice. But graffiti tags and selfies tell us so much about the human desire to leave one's mark in time.
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.
