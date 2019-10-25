Here & Now's Tonya Mosley explores a new exhibit on autographs at the Los Angeles Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) with curator Josh Kun (@JDKun).

Asking for someone's autograph is a seemingly outdated practice. But graffiti tags and selfies tell us so much about the human desire to leave one's mark in time.

The exhibit. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Public Library)

Reception for The Autograph Book of L.A. on Sept. 25, 2019. (Brian Feinzimer/Capture Imaging)