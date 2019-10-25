Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Comics Confront Harvey Weinstein; Trump Campaign Attacks Biden06:16Play
We take a look at what's trending on social media this week from the women comics who confronted Harvey Weinstein in New York to former Vice President Joe Biden getting trolled online by the Trump campaign.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Femi Oke, (@FemiOke) host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on October 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news