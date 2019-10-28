Here & Now
Cleveland Doctor Creates African American Biobank For Disease Research04:42Play
Many African Americans are skeptical about participating in clinical studies, especially after the infamous Tuskegee experiment where the government didn't give hundreds of black men penicillin to treat syphilis.
But a doctor in Cleveland is trying to rebuild trust in the black community and has created a biobank dedicated to investigating diseases affecting African Americans.
Marlene Harris-Taylor (@marlenetaylor48) of WCPN ideastream reports.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news