Californians are struggling with another day of fires. In the north, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has already destroyed dozens of structures.

And in the south, people living in Los Angeles County along the 405 Freeway near the Getty are fleeing to escape a new fire that started overnight and has already burned some homes.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley gets the latest with KPCC's Jacob Margolis (@jacobmargolis).