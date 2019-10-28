Islamic State Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead After U.S. Raid09:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 28, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Sunday, President Trump confirmed the founder and leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed after a U.S. special operations mission in northwest Syria.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Graeme Wood (@gcaw), a lecturer at Yale University, staff writer for The Atlantic and the author of "The Way of the Strangers: Encounters With the Islamic State."

This segment aired on October 28, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news