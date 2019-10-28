Here & Now
Islamic State Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead After U.S. Raid09:37Play
On Sunday, President Trump confirmed the founder and leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed after a U.S. special operations mission in northwest Syria.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Graeme Wood (@gcaw), a lecturer at Yale University, staff writer for The Atlantic and the author of "The Way of the Strangers: Encounters With the Islamic State."
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news